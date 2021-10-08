After the Rams lost to the Cardinals in Week Four, head coach Sean McVay said that the team needed to get wide receiver Robert Woods “more opportunities” in the weeks to come.

They didn’t waste any time putting that plan into motion. Woods was targeted 14 times and caught 12 passes for 150 yards during Thursday night’s 26-17 win over the Seahawks.

McVay said the team had a plan to get Woods involved and the receiver “delivered in a big way” when Matthew Stafford looked his way.

“Being a competitor, I’m trying to do everything to be a part and help this team win,” Woods said. “I was trying to be a playmaker and be involved in every aspect. The first couple of weeks I was involved in the run game and tried to get involved in the pass game but this week I was more involved, had the opportunity to get my number called, have some plays, and capitalize on those opportunities.”

When you have the number of offensive weapons the Rams have, it won’t always be easy to get everyone the ball as often as they might like on a weekly basis. Nights like Thursday show you that there are worse problems to have as an NFL offense.

Robert Woods “delivered in a big way” Thursday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk