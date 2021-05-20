Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp ranked among 32 best WRs in NFL

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp became a strong wide receiver tandem for the Rams when they both arrived in Los Angeles in 2017. Woods joined as a free agent, while Kupp was a fan favorite as a third-round pick.

Since then, they’ve both developed and improved, becoming one of the best duos in football. Woods has averaged 69 yards per game with the Rams, with Kupp averaging 66.1 yards per game himself. they have 47 total touchdowns combined in the last four seasons and are seen as WR1A and WR1B in L.A.

But where do they rank among the other top receivers in the NFL? Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash ranked the top 32 receivers in football heading into the 2021 season and both Woods and Kupp made the cut – in consecutive spots, too.

Woods was 29th, with Kupp one place behind him at No. 30.

Here’s what Treash wrote about Woods, who has improved dramatically since going from the Bills to the Rams.

Woods has recorded a higher receiving grade in each of his four campaigns with the Rams than in any of his seasons with the Bills. He ranks among the 15 highest-graded wide receivers since 2017 while also slotting into the top five in both yards after the catch per reception (5.6) and percentage of catchable targets caught (92.8%).

And here was his take on Kupp, who “isn’t higher on this list because of his ability, or lack thereof, to effectively win on his own from the outside.” As primarily a slot receiver, that’s not exactly a hot take.

Kupp has consistently been one of the NFL’s most productive slot receivers since he was drafted out of Eastern Washington in 2017. His 2.12 yards per route run from the slot over the past four years is the fourth-highest mark among wide receivers. He also ranks second in broken tackles forced after the catch from the slot (27) and is tied for first in yards after the catch per reception on those same reps (6.0).

The Rams also have Van Jefferson, DeSean Jackson and Tutu Atwell at wide receiver, making this one of the deepest receiving corps anywhere in the league. Woods and Kupp will get the bulk of the targets, but those other three receivers will make an impact, too.

