Robert Woods appreciates Rams’ offense letting players ‘be themselves and play free’

Back in 2017, the Rams gave Robert Woods a five-year deal worth $39 million with $15 million guaranteed. At the time, it was viewed as a fairly rich contract for a player who never topped 700 yards receiving or had more than 65 catches.

But since then, Woods has shown it wasn’t a lack of talent holding him back from being a productive receiver. He was in a situation with the Bills where he wasn’t able to showcase his skills and catch many passes.

During an appearance on the Jim Rome Show, Woods said the biggest change in his game since coming into the NFL has been “opportunities.”

“Being able to showcase my skills as a true receiver,” he said. “Really, the targets doubled and the stats went right with it. Being able to get the ball in my hands and run with it. coming here in this offense and having the quarterback be able to deliver the passes, coaches being able to showcase my talent. Really, just coming in this offense that spreads the ball around and lets players be themselves and play free.”

It’s obvious that Woods looks back on his time in Buffalo and feels his chances were limited. Despite being the No. 2 receiver, he was targeted just 345 times in 57 games. With the Rams, he’s been targeted 483 times in 59 games, a significantly higher rate.

The Rams haven’t always been a pass-happy offense, but Woods’ opportunities have not been limited in L.A., which he appreciates. And when he has gotten chances, he’s made the most of them with three seasons of 930-plus yards.