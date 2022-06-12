Robert Williams updates status after tweaking knee in Game 4 of NBA Finals

Robert Williams updates status after tweaking knee in Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Williams has been a difference-maker in the NBA Finals despite dealing with nagging left knee soreness. The Boston Celtics big man tweaked the knee in Game 4, but there's optimism he'll be able to take the court for Game 5 on Monday.

C's head coach Ime Udoka shed some light on Williams' injury ahead of Sunday's practice.

"He did not do a specific thing, so he doesn't know when it happened. He just sprinted up and down one time after one possession and it was bothering him a little bit, and that's why he asked to come out," Udoka said.

"We watched the film and nothing stood out. Obviously led to the blow-by with (Stephen) Curry where he couldn't move great on that possession. But doing better, the day off, the rest, equaled with today and tomorrow, optimistic he'll be good to go. But we'll test it before the game as usual."

Williams is listed as questionable on Boston's injury report ahead of Game 5, but he doesn't seem all that concerned about whether he'll be able to suit up.

"Feeling good. A little sore, but on the side of the better days," he said. "I was actually looking for the clip. I can't necessarily tell you if it was the jumping or the landing, but typical soreness, man. But like I said, I feel okay."

The Celtics need Williams now more than ever as they head to San Francisco with the series tied, 2-2. Time Lord leads all players in the Finals with 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.

Game 5 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Monday at Chase Center.