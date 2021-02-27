Robert Williams' simple but heartwarming postgame question

Time Lord's simple but heartwarming postgame question originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Williams just had one of the games of his life.

In the Boston Celtics' much-needed win over the Indiana Pacers, the man affectionately known as the Time Lord put on a show off the bench. He logged 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and a steal while providing the C's with an energy that had been lacking during their three-game losing streak.

Though Williams had most of his great moments on the court, he had a pretty nice one off the court as well.

After finishing up his postgame availability, Williams was getting ready to walk away from the podium when he asked a simple but heartwarming question about the Gatorade sitting in front of him.

Hey, can I take this?

Robert Williams III

Here's a look at the moment, via the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston's Twitter account.

Never change, Rob pic.twitter.com/Fn2lZiosbu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 27, 2021

Obviously, it was quite kind of Williams to check in with the Celtics staffer to make sure that the drink was, in fact, up for grabs.

But after that type of performance, Williams certainly deserves a Gatorade, at the very least.