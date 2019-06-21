Robert Williams' latest tweet might say something about his Celtics future originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Robert Williams is well aware of the opportunity in front of him. That or his Dominos order was running late.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the wee hours of Friday morning after the Boston Celtics had wrapped up a busy 2019 NBA Draft, Williams fired off this tweet:

Sometimes you gotta wait — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) June 21, 2019

As always is the case with cryptic social media posts, this could have nothing to do with basketball. But if Williams did have hoops on his mind at 2:40 a.m., his tweet would make a lot of sense.

The 21-year-old played just 8.8 minutes per game during his rookie season while buried behind Al Horford and Aron Baynes on Boston's depth chart. But Horford is expected to sign elsewhere in free agency while the C's dealt Baynes to the Phoenix Suns ... which means Williams is the only center on Boston's current roster.

So, will Williams' patience pay off in the form of a primary frontcourt role next season? It remains to be seen, as Boston has the cap space to pursue a starting big man like Nikola Vucevic or Clint Capela in free agency.

But it appears the Time Lord is optimistic ... or he was passing along advice to the Celtics' four new rookies ... or he just wanted that Dominos order to hurry up.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.