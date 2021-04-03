Robert Williams joins Wilt Chamberlain, Nikola Jokic as only centers to do this

Time Lord joins Chamberlain, Jokic as only centers to do this originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Williams had the best game of his NBA career on Friday night against the Houston Rockets.

In the Celtics' 118-102 win, Williams was the team's best player from start to finish. He racked up career-high marks in points (20) and assists (eight) while adding nine rebounds in the victory as well.

And in doing so, Williams joined a very exclusive and impressive list.

According to StatMuse, Williams is one of three NBA centers to post a stat line with at least 20 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists on 100 percent shooting from the field. The other two are perennial MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain.

Robert Williams tonight:



20 PTS

9 REB

8 AST

9-9 FG



He joins Nikola Jokic and Wilt Chamberlain (3x) as the only centers with a 20/8/8 game on 100% shooting in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/WaH4zCDHVP — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 3, 2021

Now that's the type of company you want to be keeping.

This stat demonstrates how great Williams has been of late and during his meteoric rise this season. It also shows how efficient he has been near the rim during his career, as he had a 71.6 percent field goal percentage before his 9-of-9 shooting night from the floor on Friday.

As Williams keeps improving, it's exciting to imagine just how high his ceiling may be. But if he continues to match players like Jokic and Chamberlain on a nightly basis, it's safe to say that he's going to have a massive positive impact on the C's as they look to make a playoff push.