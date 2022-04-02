Robert Williams III: ‘I knew something was happening that was going to stop me from playing’ in T-Wolves win

Starting Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III spoke with the media for the first time since getting surgery to repair his torn left lateral meniscus, damaged in Boston’s blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Sunday.

Since then, the range of outcomes stretched from missing the rest of the season and perhaps some of the next to a shorter four to six week timeline, with the latter seeming more likely as time passes. Asked if there was a moment when he became aware of the injury or if it were something clearly particular, Timelord replied that actually, he did not though he suspected that something was seriously wrong.

“I didn’t know what was wrong during the game, but I knew something was happening that was going to stop me from playing,” explained Williams.

“I was just telling Peyton (Pritchard) on the bench — I was like, ‘I’m kind of nervous, bro’.”

“My knees hurt and I tried to walk around a little bit; I couldn’t walk around. So, the next day, I find out I had torn (my meniscus). But honestly, right now I’m in a great place mentally, physically; I’m feeling way better. I’m just going along with the rehab, standing up for the guys, cheering them on.”

“I’m just ready to come back,” he added, presumably meaning in the mental sense even considering the optimistic prognosis of his return.

For now, Timelord is “in the first steps of rehab,” as he put it, but already moving considerably better than when he was initially hurt, even right after the surgery.

The task in front of him now it simply to recuperate, and to follow the advice of the medical staff so he does not return to early and throw another wrench into the works of his health.

It sounds easy enough, but for NBA-level competitors, the urge is always to compete — and in this case, the best way to do that is to have the sort of patience normally anathema to such personalities.

