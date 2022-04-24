How Robert Williams III fared in return to Celtics lineup vs. Nets

Here's how Time Lord fared for Celtics in return from surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Just 24 days after having surgery on a torn meniscus, Robert Williams III was back in the lineup for the Boston Celtics.

Playing on a minutes restriction, Time Lord logged 16 minutes for the Celtics in a 109-103 win that gave Boston a commanding 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Coach Ime Udoka had said prior to the game the target for Time Lord would be about 20-24 minutes, a total he fell short of thanks in part to a dominant fourth quarter performance for the Celtics.

As such, there weren't a ton of highlights from Williams in the game. Still, he showed flashes of the player he had been for the Celtics during the regular season, and what the team hopes he'll morph back into once he's fully let loose as the postseason rolls along.

Here are some of his top highlights:

ROB WILLIAMS HAS ENTERED THE GAME ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/2ulWyDP3Za — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 24, 2022

Time Lord didn't start the game, coming off the bench for the first time this season after starting 61 games during the regular season. He entered late in the first quarter the Celtics holding a modest 26-20 lead.

ROB WILLIAMS PUT IT ON GLASS ðŸš« pic.twitter.com/fwguGxljlJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 24, 2022

Williams had only one block, but he certainly made it count.

ROB WILLIAMS ON YOUR HEAD ðŸ¤¯ pic.twitter.com/82OfysA2d0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 24, 2022

Similarly, Time Lord had only one field goal attempt, but showed fine form in finishing off a lob from Jayson Tatum. Here's another look:

Take one more look at that Rob dunk ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/TijwbgadYh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 24, 2022

