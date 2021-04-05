Breaking News:

Stanford tops Arizona 54-53 in title game to win NCAA women's tournament

Robert Williams III with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

Robert Williams III (Boston Celtics) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/04/2021

  • 'A lot of tough days': Spieth ends long journey back to the winner's circle

    The one-time wunderkind picked up his first PGA Tour win a couple weeks shy of his 20th birthday in 2013 and went on win the Masters - his first of three major titles - two years later, kicking off a remarkable early-career run. That drought ended on Sunday as he beat compatriot Charley Hoffman by two strokes at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, telling reporters after the final round that it hadn't completely hit him yet that he was back in the winner's circle. The win could provide much-needed momentum for the 12-time PGA Tour winner, who came into the tournament largely looking to fine-tune his short game before traveling to Augusta this week to compete in the Masters.

  • Report: DeMarcus Cousins to sign 10-day contract with Clippers

    The four-time All-Star is reportedly headed to the Clippers.

  • Weekend Schedule for Martinsville Speedway

    FULL SCHEDULE FOR MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY CHANNEL FINDERHOW TO FIND FS1 REMIND MEADD TO CALENDAR Filter by Series: Thursday, April 8 8 p.m. ET Virginia Is for Racing Lovers 200 Friday, April 9 8 p.m. ET Cook Out 250 Saturday, April 10 7:30 p.m. ET Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

  • How Gonzaga built itself into men's college basketball’s best program

    Amid unprecedented success — on the court and in recruiting — Gonzaga has made a loud argument that Mark Few’s program has emerged as the most dominant in all of college basketball.

  • How to watch ONE on TNT 1: Fight card, start time, results, odds, live stream for Moraes vs. Johnson

    Here's how to watch the Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson flyweight title bout from Singapore.

  • Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull cements his status as Bellator’s best

    Patricio "Pitbull" Freire continued to lord over two divisions as the Bellator 255 results came in on Friday night. It was the fight promotion's debut event on the Showtime network. Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez In a featherweight title rematch, Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire made quick work of no. 2 ranked featherweight contender Emmanuel Sanchez. He finished the fight with a guillotine choke in the first round of the Bellator 255 main event and featherweight grand prix semi-final. Pitbull dropped Sanchez with a picture perfect left hook, followed up with a right jab to Sanchez’s shoulder that accelerated his trip to the canvas. Freire subsequently sank in a guillotine choke to put Sanchez to sleep 4:32 into the first round. With Freire’s main event victory, the Bellator double champ advances to the finals of the Bellator featherweight grand prix. Pitbull will meet surging undefeated no. 1 featherweight contender A.J. McKee for the Bellator featherweight championship and a $1 million dollar prize. Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee faceoff at Bellator 255 Bellator 255 results: Jason Jackson decisions Neiman Gracie No. 6 ranked welterweight Jason Jackson took home the victory in the Bellator 255 co-main event over no. 3 ranked Neiman Gracie. Jackson’s victory gives the Sanford MMA product a four-fight win streak. The fight in total was rather bizarre. Jackson had top control of Gracie when his eye dragged against the cage. However, Jackson overcame the adversity and finished the fight. The decision was also seen as a head-scratcher to many, particularly Bellator color commentator and renowned former MMA referee Big John McCarthy, who believed Gracie had won the fight. The fight statistics provide logic to McCarthy’s argument, as Gracie doubled Jackson’s strikes landed (73-36) and also maintained 26 more seconds of ground control with 4:35. Bellator 255 results: Tyrell Fortune steamrolls Jack May by first-round TKO Tyrell Fortune continued his ascendance up the Bellator heavyweight division with a dominant performance over Jack May, who filled in on short notice after Matt Mitrione pulled out of the fight for undisclosed reasons. The heavyweight scrap was actually a rematch between Fortune and May after a no contest as a result of a low blow in their first bout, which took place last September. It took relatively no time for Fortune to get May to the ground. The no. 6 ranked heavyweight utilized ground and pound, along with noticeable power in his hands, to take the TKO at 3:16 into the first round. Bellator 255 results: Usman Nurmagomedov outstrikes Mike Hamel to take unanimous decision Usman Nurmagomedov added another victory to his undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Mike Hamel in a lightweight contest. Contrary to his cousin Khabib, Nurmagomedov stayed on the feet for the entirety of the fight, decisively outstriking Hamel, despite a valiant effort from the MMA Lab product. With his first victory under the Bellator banner, Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated streak to an impressive 12-0. Watch the full Bellator 255 event replay Bellator 255 results Main Card Patricio Pitbull (c) def. Emmanuel Sanchez via first-round submission (guillotine choke)Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May via first-round TKO (strikes)Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Preliminary Card Magomed Magomedov def. Cee Jay Hamilton via second-round submission (rear naked choke)Mandel Nallo def. Ricardo Seixas via first-round knockout (punch)Khalid Murtazaliev def. Fabio Aguiar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Chris Gonzalez def. Roger Huerta via third-round submission (tap to strikes)Jose Augusto def. Jonathan Wilson via first-round submission (head and arm choke)Roman Faraldo def.Trevor Gudde via first-round TKO (punches)Jordan Newman def. Branko Busick via second-round TKO (elbows)

  • Flat cap, unique season make for tight NHL trade deadline

    Acquiring Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow at the 2020 NHL trade deadline helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup. “We have zero dollars of cap space to acquire a player between now and the trade deadline,” general manager Julien BriseBois said.

  • Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad added to UFC 263

    A welterweight matchup between Demian Maia and Belal Muhammad has been booked for June.

  • Jets might adjust top line as they host Senators

    While the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets don't have much in common when it comes to their postseason possibilities, they share similar thoughts and concerns about another rival in the North Division. The Vancouver Canucks are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak that's shut down the team since March 24 -- necessitating the quick schedule change that takes the Senators to Winnipeg for a Monday game -- and the list of those affected continues to grow, according to reports on Sunday. Several Jets and Senators have personal relationships with members of the Canucks.

  • Tennis: Teenage Miami finalist Sinner blends tranquillity, talent to keep rising

    In February, Sinner became the youngest man since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to win two ATP titles, and a win in his first ATP Masters 1000 final on Sunday against friend and occasional doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz would make him the youngest-ever Miami winner. After his Miami quarter-final loss to Sinner, Alexander Bublik asked the Italian at the net if he was human, while former world No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut also lauded Sinner for his mental strength after losing to him in the semi-final.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know: Jack Campbell is leading Leafs to success

    Here's everything you need to know heading into the new week of Fantasy Hockey.

  • Jordan Spieth ends four-year PGA Tour drought on eve of Masters

    After a 1,351-day, near four-year wait, Jordan Spieth is finally a winner again. The American ended his infamous barren run - which stretched all the way back to the 2017 Open - with a two-shot victory at the Valero Texas Open. That the 27-year-old's comeback win was achieved in his home state only added to the excitement at TPC San Antonio, as, of course, did the fact that Spieth's next assignment is the Masters, where he has a win and two runners-up finishes to his ever so popular name. Augusta 2021 just became that much more alluring. Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds? "It's been a long road, there were a lot of times when I wasn't sure I'd be here talking to you again , wasn't sure I'd be back," Spieth said after a 66 for a 17-under total beat fellow countryman Charley Hoffman. "This is a monumental win for me."

  • Jordan Spieth ends drought with victory at Texas Open

    Jordan Spieth tapped in for par to win the British Open for his third major and 11th victory in just five years on the PGA Tour. Spieth ended a mystifying slump Sunday by giving himself birdie chances and making most of them, closing with a 6-under 66 to hold off Charley Hoffman for a two-shot victory in the Valero Texas Open. "There’s peaks and valleys in this sport, but I never expected to go this long,” Spieth said.

  • Report: Bucks, Jrue Holiday agree to 4-year, $160 million extension

    Holiday has only been with the Bucks since November, but Milwaukee has liked what they've seen.

  • Bayern-PSG rematch headlines Champions League quarterfinals

    While City could hardly be in better shape, Dortmund has been plunged back into uncertainty and self-doubt. City, the runaway Premier League leader, headed into April still on track for an unprecedented “quadruple” of major trophies this season and has won 26 of its last 27 games in all competitions. The Champions League will be the toughest title to claim and there will be much focus on the approach Pep Guardiola takes for the game, with the Spanish coach often accused of overthinking his tactics on the big occasions.

  • Without Gordon Hayward, Hornets head to Boston

    The Boston Celtics continue a seven-game homestand Sunday when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets for the first of three matchups between the teams in April. On Friday, Boston rebounded from back-to-back losses to Dallas and New Orleans to open the homestand with a 118-102 win over struggling Houston. Fournier, acquired in a trade from Orlando for draft picks, finished scoreless and with six points in his first two outings with Boston.

  • Trying to regain momentum, Canadiens host Oilers

    Heading into the stretch drive that begins with Monday's home clash with the Edmonton Oilers, the Montreal Canadiens suffered a defeat in their last outing that might snap their focus back in place. The Canadiens, who boast a solid hold on the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, were enjoying a three-game winning streak and 4-0-2 run before the last-place Ottawa Senators slapped six goals on them Saturday in a 6-3 decision in Montreal. "It was unfortunate," forward Tyler Toffoli said.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Clippers seek bounce-back win over Lakers

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Jordan Spieth claims first win since 2017 at the Valero Texas Open, just days before the Masters

    Jordan Spieth went more than 1,300 days without a win on the PGA Tour.