Robert Williams dunks his way to Celtics' single-season record

Rob Williams sets impressive Celtics single-season record originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It took Robert Williams only 40 games to set a Boston Celtics single-season record.

The Celtics big man broke the franchise record for most dunks in a season during Saturday's game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. He notched his 95th dunk of the campaign to top Brandon Bass' previous record set in 2014-15, per Taylor Snow of Celtics.com.

Rob Williams just set the Celticsâ€™ single-season record for dunks (95) in less than half a season's worth of games (40)



1. R. Williams (21-22): 95

2. B. Bass (14-15): 94

3. R. Williams (20-21): 93

4. K. Garnett (07-08): 84

A. Walker (97-98): 84



(Stathead db goes back to 96) — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 30, 2022

That isn't the only stat that illustrates Williams' dominance at the rim. The fourth-year center also extended his streak of games with seven or more rebounds to 28. He brought down 10 boards in the first half and entered Saturday averaging 9.2 rebounds per game. He's also averaged 2.1 blocks.

Williams has made the most of his opportity as a starter this season. He still has to prove he's put his nagging injuries behind him, but it's becoming more and more clear the Celtics might have something special.