Robert Williams buys apartment right next to Celtics practice facility

Robert Williams' NBA career did not get off to the best start.

The day after he was selected by the Celtics with the 27th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Williams did not wake up on time for his conference call with the Celtics' beat reporters.

After that, he missed a flight and was was absent for his first practice with the Celtics' Summer League team. For a player with lottery-level talent who fell due to reported concerns with his maturity, he certainly confirmed those concerns early.

Now it seems he has taken a step in the right direction. During the rookie photoshoot Sunday, Williams said he bought an apartment right next to the Celtics' brand new practice facility.

Robert Williams said he just got a place right next to the Celtics new practice facility. "Two-minute walk, said Williams who laughed and added, "Can't be late!" — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 12, 2018

Many beleived the Celtics' culture would put him in the best position to reach his potential, so living as close as possible to that can only be a good thing.

There's no excuse to be late to practice now.

