Robert Williams' block party vs. Hawks put him in Celtics' record books originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We need to talk about Robert Williams, and this time, we're leaving nicknames out of it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Boston Celtics rookie blocked a career-high five shots Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks -- despite playing just 16 minutes. Turns out he's the only Celtics rookie to record so many blocks in so little time.

According to @EliasSports, Robert Williams' 5 blocked shots in 16 minutes played last night represents the fewest minutes by any Celtics rookie with 5+ blocks since blocks were first recorded in 1973-74 — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) December 15, 2018

Four of those blocks came during a four-minute span at the end of the third quarter, as the Time Lord seemed to swallow every Hawks shot near the rim in Boston's blowout win.

In fact, Williams' blocking frenzy has only been replicated (and recorded) two other times in Celtics history, as The Athletic's Jay King points out.

Robert Williams last night joined Bill Walton and Pervis Ellison as the only Celtics in @bball_ref database to record at least five blocks in 16 minutes or fewer. That had not been done by a Boston player since 1997. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 15, 2018

Story continues

We should note that blocks weren't recorded as an official stat until the 1973-74 season. If Bill Russell ever played fewer than 16 minutes in a game, we'd imagine he'd be on this list, too.

But the fact remains that Williams is blocking shots at ridiculous rate this season. The 21-year-old is averaging an absurd 8.63 blocks per 48 minutes (16 total blocks in 12 games played), the highest rate in the NBA among players who have appeared in at least 10 games.

Might want to have that stat engraved on your new watch, Robert.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.