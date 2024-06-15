Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC on ABC 6 headliner

UFC on ABC 6, the promotion’s debut in Saudi Arabia was thrown a curveball when Ikram Aliskerov stepped into the main event against Robert Whittaker on nine days’ notice after Khamzat Chimaev was hospitalized with an illness.

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov preview

Whittaker (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) was keen to reposition himself as a potential top middleweight title contender by taking the undefeated record of Chimaev following his victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 298 in February. The former champion showed no hesitation taking a lesser-ranked replacement, however, and will look to hold up his No. 4 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie middleweight rankings.

Aliskerov (15-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) will look to achieve a career-changing triumph over Whittaker on short notice. He was originally scheduled to fight in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 58 one week prior, but was shifted into the headlining spot after his former opponent Chimaev withdrew.

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov odds

DraftKings released the odds for the bout, with Pereira opening up as a slight -155 favorite over Aliskerov, who’s a +130 underdog.

How to watch Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov at UFC on ABC 6

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Where: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Broadcast/streaming: ABC, ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 6.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie