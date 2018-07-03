Robert Whittaker Has a Target Event and Opponent for his UFC Return

The UFC is targeting November 3 for its return to Madison Square Garden, while UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is eyeing that date as a possible return from surgery.

Whittaker fought Yoel Romero at UFC 225, winning a narrow decision, but suffered a broken hand in the fight. The injury required surgery, which has taken place, but will now require a lengthy rehab process.

Despite the surgery and rehab, Whittaker is hopeful that he can make a swift return and be back in the Octagon by November. That might be a bit optimistic depending upon how his rehab goes, but it's not out of the question. In fact, Whittaker's manager, Titus Day, recently told The Daily Telegraph that the New York event is one that their hopeful will come together.

"So Madison Square Garden is a possibility,” Day said. “Rob’s the middleweight champ and his last two fights have been wars. So if his hand heals up as quickly as we’re hoping, we would definitely push for him to compete at the greatest fight arena in the world."

While Kelvin Gastelum has been lobbying for the next shot at the champ, Day indicated they have another opponent in mind, one that would be easy to market should the fight take place in New York.

"Chris Weidman, as the former champ, would be a perfect rival for that fight," said Day.

"So if all goes well, we’ll definitely look at that New York card. It’s traditionally one of the biggest on the UFC calendar and after the way Rob has won his last two fights over in the States, there is huge interest in him now."

