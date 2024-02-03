Robert Whittaker: I’d beat new UFC champ Dricus Du Plessis 9 times out of 10

Robert Whittaker is confident he will beat Dricus Du Plessis if they fight again.

Former champion Whittaker (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) was upset by Du Plessis (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) this past July at UFC 290 when he was stopped by second-round TKO. Du Plessis then went beat Sean Strickland to claim the middleweight title in January at UFC 297.

As Whittaker prepares for his upcoming fight vs. Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in the UFC 298 co-main event Feb. 17, “The Reaper” hopes to eventually work his way back to a rematch with Du Plessis.

“Dricus is a hungry guy, man,” Whittaker said during the UFC 298 pre-fight press conference in Sydney (h/t MacLife). “You saw in his last fight, and I think I underestimated that hunger. I still believe I beat him nine times out of 10.

“I still believe I’m a better fighter than he is, that I have a better skill set than he does. But mate: big strong guy that’s hungry and willing to leave it all there? You need to match that. I feel like I didn’t do that in that last fight.”

If Whittaker is afforded the opportunity to rematch Du Plessis, he thinks it’s more of a mental adjustment that he has to make.

“He’s definitely on a list that I want to run it back with,” Whittaker said. “I just didn’t turn up last time. Like I said, nine times out of 10 I beat him, and I think next time we cross paths, it’s going to be one of those nine times.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie