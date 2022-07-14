Robert Turbin shares his top-5 NFL running backs going into 2022

The Seahawks should have one of the best running back rooms in the NFL this season. Even if Rashaad Penny regresses and Chris Carson can’t play, they got one of the top prospects at this position in the draft in Ken Walker.

Former Seattle running back Robert Turbin recently started working for NFL Network. Yesterday, he shared his top five running backs in the league going into the 2022 season:

.@RobertJTurbin knows RBs and he's got his Top 5 heading into 2022 👀 pic.twitter.com/YNIJDC3vtS — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 13, 2022

We won’t argue the top four names here or their order. Aaron Jones at No. 5 seems a little bit high, though. If Penny picks up where he left off in 2021 we believe he should be probably placed in that fifth spot just under Dalvin Cook. For what it’s worth, PFF ranked him No. 12.

Assuming both Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara are healthy then they should also be ahead of Jones. Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard would round out our top 10 RBs.

