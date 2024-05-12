Robert Turbin: Seahawks have best wide receiver trio in the NFL

The Seattle Seahawks have one of, if not the best wide receiver room in the league right now. However, if you were following our recent top-64 NFL wide receiver rankings closely, you noticed that there are several other teams who also have excellent 1-2-3 combos at this position. While the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers all have three strong options, our money is on Seattle. It seems former running back Robert Turbin agrees.

Watch Turbo pound the table for the Seahawks’ trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon-Smith Njigba as being the best in all of football.

Confirmed: #Seahawks have the best WR room in the NFL 😤 pic.twitter.com/LPf02L4A43 — le spoon (@FDT4EVUR) May 10, 2024

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking the top 25 tight ends in the league after the draft

Ranking the top 64 wide receivers after the 2024 NFL draft

Ranking the top 32 running backs in the league after the draft

Ranking the league’s top 50 quarterbacks after the NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire