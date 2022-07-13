Robert Turbin lists his Top 5 RBs heading into 2022 season
Former player Robert Turbin lists his Top 5 running backs heading into the 2022 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The first round of the Singapore Badminton Open main draw began with a slew of shock exits, but local favourite Loh Kean Yew advanced comfortably.
The Vikings' first full team training camp practice date is set.
The playoff loss to the Bengals will stick to the Titans for a while.
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:
Kyle Farmer clobbers a ball to left field, giving the Reds a 2-0 lead with his sixth long ball of the season for Cincinnati
Vikings should take notice as the Panthers laughed themselves into an even bigger mess.
Rob Gronkowski, like Tom Brady, didn't mention the New England Patriots in his retirement post. The ex-Pats tight end finally addressed the snub.
Former 1985 Chicago Bear Dan Hampton visits his old teammate, Steve McMichael, in the hospital.
5-star QB Arch Manning was labeled as a three-star recruit by recruiting expert Mike Farrell if Manning's last name was Smith.
At one point in Baker Mayfield‘s four-year run with the Browns, Charean Williams said during an appearance on #PFTPM that Mayfield has more endorsement deals than wins. He now has one fewer endorsement deal. Via Sports Business Journal, Mayfield said during his introductory press conference in Carolina that his arrangement with Progressive Insurance has ended. [more]
A lengthy and informative item from ESPN.com regarding the Henry Ruggs situation contains a few details that stand out. One stands, as it relates to the potential resumption of his football career. As of March 16, Ruggs secured permission to leave home confinement twice per week for three hours at a time to work out [more]
Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young still thinks theres a chance that Jimmy Garoppolo will remain on the 49ers roster next season.
Should LPGA titles be stripped away decades later? Jane Blalock and Sandra Palmer would like their records restored.
Last month, free agent Ndamukong Suh confirmed he was interested in signing with the Raiders. Then reporting emerged that Suh, 35, had also had some conversations with the Vikings. Now there’s a third team in the mix. According to Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY, the Browns are interested in signing Suh. Cleveland has All-Pro Myles [more]
Sorry, Panthers. You apparently didn’t make the cut, again. The team that tried (twice) and failed (twice) to get quarterback Deshaun Watson previously was linked to former Saints coach Sean Payton for 2023. The team’s official response was something less than a full-throated denial. Regardless, Payton widely is believed to be destined to return to [more]
Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown wants market-setting money. Here's what he has to do in order to actually earn it.
Long before the Browns agreed to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, there was a report that they were ready to move on from the 2018 first overall pick because they wanted an “adult” to run their offense. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam denied saying that in March, but there was similar chatter that the [more]
ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson destroys Bears for the front office's lack of roster construction.
Pac-12 leadership is open to expansion. Will the conference look to the Group of Five to fill spots?
Beal is set to make more money next year than Barkley did during his entire NBA career.