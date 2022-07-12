Robert Turbin: Jimmy Garoppolo gives 49ers ‘best chance to win’

Former Seahawks running back Robert Turbin was once the main backup behind Marshawn Lynch when he was in his prime. Having Turbin at No. 2 made for a solid thunder-and-more-thunder kind of duo for Seattle.

Turbin is trying out a new career path, though. He made his debut as an analyst on NFL Network yesterday and shared his thoughts on the man of the hour: 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Yesterday, ESPN reported that the Seahawks have had internal discussions about trading for Garoppolo – making him the latest in a long line of QBs to be connected with Seattle this offseason since the Russell Wilson trade.

In a vaccuum, Garoppolo would make a lot of sense to run this offense. There are several obstacles to the two sides coming together, though – not the least of which is that he plays for another team that also happens to be Seattle’s most-bitter division rival. Garoppolo also has a burdensome contract with a cap hit around $27 million this year, a recent shoulder surgery, a turnover problem and a history of shrinking in big games.

All that being said, he might be the best option either team has to start in the 2022 season. Turbin for one says he gives the 49ers the best chance to win.

On that point we agree. However, it makes more sense for San Francisco to give the reins over to Trey Lance and see what he can do as a starter at this point in his development. If he’s not ready they’ll find out fast, but Garoppolo isn’t going to be around next year in any case.

One possible wild card to keep an eye on is Cleveland, where Deshaun Watson maybe suspended idefinitely, possibly for the entire 2022 NFL season. If that happens, then the Browns would make the most sense as a potential Garoppolo trade destination – especially since they actually have the cap room to fit him.

We can go in circles about the relative pros and cons of acquiring Garoppolo for a long time. Right now it seems like a very unlikely development. Unless and until the 49ers release Garoppolo from his current contract, Seattle should make other plans.

