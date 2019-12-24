Robert Turbin confirms return to Seahawks ahead of big game vs. 49ers

The Seahawks have begun rebuilding their running-back depth.

Robert Turbin -- who spent his first three seasons with Seattle -- announced he is returning to the franchise that drafted him in an Instagram post Monday evening.

Robert Turbin's Instagram seemingly confirms reunion with Seattle. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/WilJg5KI11 — Lindsey Wisniewski (@lindsniewski) December 24, 2019

After being selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Turbin rushed 231 times for 928 yards and hauled in 43 receptions for another 427 yards over his three seasons with the Seahawks. His signing became necessary after Seattle lost both starting running back Chris Carson and backup C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries in a 27-13 home loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, which left sixth-round rookie Travis Homer as the only healthy running back on the roster.

Homer had three career rushes entering that loss to Arizona, so Turbin provides the Seahawks with some dependable veteran experience. And, it sounds like some more might be on the way.

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch visited with Seattle on Monday, and following Turbin's announcement, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Lynch had completed a physical.

Marshawn Lynch just left his physical with the Seahawks and is now awaiting results. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019

Turbin served as Lynch's backup for each of their three shared seasons in Seattle, so it would appear the Seahawks are trying to get the old gang back together just in time to renew their rivalry with the 49ers.

Oh, and the NFC West title just happens to be on the line.

Just like old times.

