Robert Turbin: Bryce Young the only sure Day 1 starter in this class

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Robert Turbin is now an analyst for CBS Sports. Turbin shared some thoughts on former Heisman-winning Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who the sportsbooks believe will be picked first tomorrow night by the Carolina Panthers.

Watch Turbo pound the table for the projected No. 1 overall pick.

"He's an excellent QB. The only quarterback in this draft that is a for sure day one starter."@RobertJTurbin loves the way Bryce Young carries himself. pic.twitter.com/9TTmPZqZYe — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 26, 2023

