Robert Turbin: Bryce Young the only sure Day 1 starter in this class

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Robert Turbin is now an analyst for CBS Sports. Turbin shared some thoughts on former Heisman-winning Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who the sportsbooks believe will be picked first tomorrow night by the Carolina Panthers.

Watch Turbo pound the table for the projected No. 1 overall pick.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire