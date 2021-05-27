Robert Tonyan signs restricted free agent tender

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Packers officially have Robert Tonyan back in the fold.

The tight end has signed his restricted free agent tender, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Tonyan, who has been participating in Packers OTAs this week, was tendered at the second-round level, which all but guaranteed he would be back with Green Bay in 2021. He will make $3.384 million in the upcoming season.

In his fourth year in the league, Tonyan emerged as one of the Packers’ top receiving threats in 2020. He caught 52 passes for 586 yards with 11 touchdowns — second on the Packers to Davante Adams‘ 18.

Tonyan entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State with the Lions in 2017. After Detroit cut him, he signed with Green Bay’s practice squad later that year and has been with the Packers ever since.

