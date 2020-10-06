The Atlanta Falcons continue to lose players and Robert Tonyan keeps scoring touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Tonyan for the third time for a touchdown on Monday night as the Green Bay Packers extended their lead to 27-9 over the Falcons.

The Falcons had just scored their first touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run from Todd Gurley before Tonyan found the end zone for a third time. The 21-yard catch from Rodgers added to the 19-yard and 8-yard touchdowns Tonyan scored late in the second quarter for Green Bay.

Atlanta is severely depleted in the secondary with Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen not playing tonight and Damontae Kazee and Jaylinn Hawkins both forced out of the game due to injuries. Additionally, wide receiver Julio Jones has been ruled out for the night as well due to a hamstring injury. He had been questionable to play entering Monday night’s contest because of the injury and had missed last week’s game against the Chicago Bears due to the issue.

Elliott Fry missed the extra point after Gurley’s touchdown as the Falcons closed the gap to 20-9 before the Packers went 51 yards in four plays to get Tonyan his third touchdown of the night.

Robert Tonyan scores third TD of night, Julio Jones ruled out for Falcons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk