There’s some uncertainty about whether the Packers will have Jimmy Graham back for the 2020 season and another one of their tight ends is recovering from surgery while the team mulls over that decision.

Robert Tonyan had core muscle surgery recently. His agent Jack Bechta told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the injury bothered him all season.

Tonyan missed five games last year with what was listed as a hip injury. He caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in his 11 regular season appearances and did not catch a pass in either of the team’s playoff games.

In addition to Graham and Tonyan, the Packers have Jace Sternberger under contract for next season. Marcedes Lewis is set for free agency.