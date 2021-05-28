Robert Tonyan: I am ready to win a Super Bowl whenever Aaron Rodgers returns

Will he or won’t he?

Will Aaron Rodgers return as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2021 or not? That is the multi-million-dollar question.

Even Rodgers’ teammates have no idea how the standoff between the league MVP and the Packers is going to work out.

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, who signed his tender with the team earlier this week, talks to Rodgers regularly. They don’t talk about Rodgers’ future, Tonyan said Friday on The Rich Eisen Show.

“Aaron’s been the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers for 16 years. I’ve been the tight end for four years. I think that’s above my pay grade,” Tonyan said. “I don’t want to talk for him and all that stuff. That’s just a business thing. I’m just going to continue to get better and play tight end for the Green Bay Packers. If, when or whatever happens and Aaron comes back, I’m ready, and there’s no gray area with me. I’m ready to hit the ground running and win a Super Bowl whenever he’s back.”

“Whenever he’s back” indicates Tonyan believes Rodgers will return. Or maybe it’s based on hope.

Rodgers’ absence was conspicuous during this week’s organized team activities, though.

“With any teammate who’s important to you, whoever’s important to you, you want him there,” Tonyan said. “You’re not thinking about the whole situation and the whole process. I think we’re just missing our teammate.”

In three seasons, Tonyan has 66 catches for 763 yards and 13 touchdowns.

