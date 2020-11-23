Robert Streb makes big bounce back in Official World Golf Ranking

Robert Streb moved to his highest position on the Official World Golf Ranking in nearly four years, thanks to his victory at the RSM Classic.

The triumph was Streb’s second on the PGA Tour, his first coming at the same event in 2014. That maiden win got him inside the top 100 in the OWGR, in which he reached a high of 32.

Streb entered this week at 367th, but jumped to 116th with title No. 2.

Joachim Hansen won the European Tour’s Joburg Open. He moved 78 spots to 152nd.

The top 50 players in the ranking at year’s end will receive invitations to the Masters Tournament. Matt Wallace moved up three spots to take the bubble position.

There is still one more PGA Tour event (Mayakoba, in two weeks) and the European Tour still has four more tournaments, beginning with this week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship.

There was only one move inside the top 10 as Bryson DeChambeau climbed one spot to sixth, bumping Webb Simpson to seventh.

Here’s a look at the current top 10, in order: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, DeChambeau, Simpson, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Tyrrell Hatton.

Tiger Woods fell three spots to 36th.