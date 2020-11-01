Robert Spillane stepped up huge in Steelers comeback win





The Pittsburgh Steelers are firm believers in the mantra of “next man up.” It doesn’t matter who goes down, the next player in line has to do their job. Pittsburgh handed the starting inside linebacker job to Robert Spillane when Devin Bush went down and after a solid first start against the Tennessee Titans, Spillane took another step forward against the Baltimore Ravens.

Spillane led the team with 11 total tackles and on the Ravens’ first offensive drive, turned an interception into a touchdown.

Overall, the Steelers run defense was pretty awful. One of the worst games of the Mike Tomlin era to be honest. But don’t put that on Spillane. He rarely misses a tackle, shows nice closing speed and continues to be one of the most physical defenders on the team. Games like this one where the opposition wants to pound the football on the ground are what Spillane is made for.

