Restricted free agent Robert Spillane has signed his tender offer with the Steelers.

Spillane played in 14 games last season, with four starts at linebacker. He is one of the Steelers’ top special teams players.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan, Spillane played briefly for the Titans as a rookie in 2018 and has been with the Steelers since 2019.

The 26-year-old Spillane is a native of Oak Park, Illinois and graduate of Fenwick High School. He is the grandson of 1953 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lattner, who was the Steelers’ first-round draft pick in 1954.

Robert Spillane signs tender with Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk