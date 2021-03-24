Robert Spillane re-signs with Steelers

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Steelers tendered linebacker Robert Spillane as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this month and that didn’t leave Spillane with too many options about how to proceed this offseason.

Spillane had the choice of signing the tender and playing for the Steelers in 2021 or playing for no one because the presence of the tender barred Spillane from signing with anyone else. The Steelers announced on Wednesday that Spillane has opted to sign the tender.

Spillane moved into the starting lineup last season after Devin Bush tore his ACL and recorded 45 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury as well. He was able to return for the Wild Card round and had nine tackles in Pittsburgh’s loss to the Browns.

If everyone is healthy, Spillane is likely to start alongside Bush unless the Steelers make other moves at linebacker.

Robert Spillane re-signs with Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

