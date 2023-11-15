Robert Spillane named AFC defensive player of the week

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane made one of the key plays in the team's 16-12 victory over the Jets on Sunday night and now he's been recognized for his performance.

The NFL named Spillane AFC defensive player of the week.

Spillane picked off quarterback Zach Wilson with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter, halting what could have been a go-ahead drive for New York. It was Spillane’s third interception this season.

Spillane also had seven total tackles with one for loss and a sack during the contest.

In his first season with Las Vegas, Spillane has recorded 81 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

The Raiders will need Spillane and the rest of the defense to have a great game against the Dolphins on Sunday.