Breaking News:

Stanford tops Arizona 54-53 in title game to win NCAA women's tournament

Robert Spillane has his ‘foot on the pedal’ this offseason

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allison Koehler
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A player who stepped in and stood out when linebacker Devin Bush went down last season was Robert Spillane. A former first-round talent, Bush simply cannot be replaced. But Spillane played well in Bush’s absence, and he’ll continue to be someone the Steelers rely on, even when Bush is back in the fold.

Missi Matthews from Steelers.com recently spoke with Spillane and asked what he learned most about himself playing for the injured Bush.

“I think more so; other people learned about what I could do,” said Spillane. “I’ve always trusted my abilities and instincts. I knew when I was given the opportunity; I would be able to produce.”

“I think that was more about proving the people that didn’t believe in me wrong. I hope to continue that next season.”

The Steelers tendered Spillane in March. It’s a one-year, $850,000 contract.

As an exclusive rights free agent (team extends an offer, player is unable to negotiate with another team), Spillane knew he’d be back in Pittsburgh, so he was able to stay focused on his goals.

Spillane gave his body some much-needed downtime to recover from the grind of the season, then went full speed ahead into preparing for 2021.

“I’ve had my foot on the gas pedal since (his break to recover),” Spillane said.

“My goal has just been to get myself fully prepared for offseason workouts, training camps, et cetera.”

Spillane added that he wants to be a better person, not only on the field but off the field, too.

“I want to become more of a complete person as a whole,” Spillane shared. “It’s football, but it’s also being a better person, a better teammate, a better brother, being a better son to my parents. I want to continue to work on myself, not only in football but outside of football.”

List

Full Steelers 7-round mock draft update

Recommended Stories

  • Steelers eyeing massive roster overhaul in 2022

    This might be the last time we see anything close to this Steelers roster.

  • Indians beat Tigers 9-3, overcome Baddoo 1st-pitch home run

    Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his first major league at-bat to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Sunday. Cleveland avoided a season-opening sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third inning. Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his home run one out later.

  • Fabio Quartararo captures MotoGP victory in another tight finish at Losail circuit in Qatar

    Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo rallies to defeat Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin in a tight MotoGP finish at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

  • Facilities housing migrant kids are "stretched beyond thin," monitor says

    In one overcrowded holding facility in south Texas, there were not enough caregivers to care for 500 migrant children under the age of 12, the report said.

  • Sidney Crosby with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins

    Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 04/03/2021

  • Get Strong and Burn Calories With 4 New Instagram and YouTube Live Workouts

    New week, new lineup of live workouts on POPSUGAR Fitness. What do we have this time around?

  • Sidney Crosby shows off elite acting chops with all-time dive versus Bruins

    Sidney Crosby is a master of all facets of the game, and that includes his ability to embellish a borderline call with the best of them.

  • Would Aaron Rodgers retire from football to host Jeopardy?

    Aaron Rodgers is extremely smart. Aaron Rodgers is extremely self-aware. And Aaron Rodgers is extremely strategic. He would not have done a pre-airing victory lap regarding his two-week stint as a Jeopardy (I know there’s an exclamation point; I choose not to use it) guest host, touting the extent to which he crushed the assignment, if [more]

  • First Drive: Bugatti’s Chiron Pur Sport Is a 1,500 HP Brute With the Agility of a Dancer

    With a focus on nimble handling dynamics, this beast is pure terror for other, lesser hypercars.

  • Personal Data Of 533 Million Facebook Users Reportedly Made Available Online For Free

    Personal information leaked because of an earlier vulnerability on Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has reportedly been made freely available online. What Happened: Business Insider reported that the personal information of 533 million Facebook users has been posted on a "low level hacking forum," without specifying the forum. News of the information being posted for free came from Alon Gal, co-founder & CTO of cybercrime data business Hudson Rock. All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free. This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked. I have yet to see Facebook acknowledging this absolute negligence of your data. https://t.co/ysGCPZm5U3 pic.twitter.com/nM0Fu4GDY8 — Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 3, 2021 Business Insider said it had seen and verified a sampling of the records in the leaked data by cross-referencing them with the data of known Facebook users. Business Insider said it even tried to contact the leaker on the Telegram messaging app but did not get a response. Why It Matters: The data includes information such as phone numbers, full names and birth dates of users from 106 countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and India. Facebook said the data leak resulted from a vulnerability that was fixed in 2019, according to several media reports. But now it appears the already-stolen data has resurfaced, and it could be used by in hacking and scamming attempts. Photo from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAmazon Apologizes For Tweet Amid Claims That Its Workers Pee In BottlesWho Was Behind Friday's Massive Block Trades?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Steve Strope Brought This 1968 Dodge Charger To A New Level

    The custom car builder never fails to impress.

  • Winks' 2021 Post Free Agency NFL Mock Draft

    Hayden Winks posts a predictive mock draft and adds 12 other prospects that could sneak into Round 1. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Trying to regain momentum, Canadiens host Oilers

    Heading into the stretch drive that begins with Monday's home clash with the Edmonton Oilers, the Montreal Canadiens suffered a defeat in their last outing that might snap their focus back in place. The Canadiens, who boast a solid hold on the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, were enjoying a three-game winning streak and 4-0-2 run before the last-place Ottawa Senators slapped six goals on them Saturday in a 6-3 decision in Montreal. "It was unfortunate," forward Tyler Toffoli said.

  • Southampton fight back for 3-2 win over Burnley

    Burnley took a 12th minute lead through a Chris Wood penalty, after VAR spotted that Kyle Walker-Peters had brought down Erik Pieters. The Clarets then doubled their advantage with a fine strike from Czech forward Matej Vydra, after Wood had headed on a Ben Mee long ball forward. But the Saints got back into the game with a well-struck effort from Stuart Armstrong, the Scotland midfielder driving home after a clever flick from Danny Ings.

  • Brook Lopez with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings

    Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/03/2021

  • Soccer-Eintracht win at Dortmund to boost Champions League hopes

    DORTMUND, Germany (Reuters) -Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva headed in an 87th-minute winner to stun hosts Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on Saturday and give his team a major boost in their bid for a top four-finish and a spot in next season's Champions League. The Portuguese headed in a Filip Kostic cross at the far post for his 22nd league goal of the season to lift Frankfurt to 50 points in fourth place, seven ahead of Borussia Dortmund in fifth. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League group stage.

  • No.1 Ashleigh Barty reaches Miami Open semis

    Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty was pushed to three sets for the third time in four Miami Open matches, but she prevailed again Tuesday to reach the semifinals. The 24-year-old Australian beat seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3. Barty's semifinal opponent will be fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who defeated Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-2.

  • Bautista Agut ousts Medvedev to guarantee new ATP Masters champion

    Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed on Wednesday there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw. Medvedev, who replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, went into the quarter-final with a 17-2 win-loss record for the season but had lost to the experienced Spaniard in their two previous career meetings.

  • NBA MVP watch: As Damian Lillard rises, LeBron James and Joel Embiid in danger of falling out

    Damian Lillard's durability, clutch prowess and leadership have kept the Trail Blazers in playoff contention.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Valero Texas Open

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.