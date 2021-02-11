Robert Saleh's Jets departure caused changes to 49ers' coaching staff

Saleh's departure sets off many changes to 49ers' staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Robert Saleh’s departure from the 49ers to become head coach of the New York Jets last month set off a series of moves that led to a dramatic overhaul of Kyle Shanahan’s staff in Santa Clara.

The 49ers on Thursday announced the hirings of 10 new assistant coaches, as well as promotions or different titles for three of the coaches who return. The 49ers previously announced the promotions of DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator and Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator.

Saleh took former 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur with him to the Jets to become his offensive coordinator.

The corresponding moves for Shanahan were to elevate McDaniel and promote Bobby Slowik to offensive passing game specialist.

Slowik, 33, joined the 49ers’ staff in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach before moving to offensive assistant the past two seasons. His dad, Bob, was a longtime NFL coach, who served as defensive coordinator with Chicago, Green Bay, Cleveland and Denver.

Matthew Harper, 36, a native of Union City (Alameda County), joins the 49ers after spending the previous two seasons as assistant wide receivers coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. He replaces Stan Kwan, who served in that role since 2017.

Chris Foerster takes over as 49ers offensive line coach after John Benton joined Saleh’s staff.

Butch Barry, 42, joins the 49ers as assistant offensive line coach after spending last season as a senior analyst with the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers hired four entry-level quality control coaches: Leonard Hankerson, 31, for offense; Andrew Hayes-Stoker, 42, and Klay Kubiak, 32, for defense; and August Mangin, 34, for special teams.

Kubiak spent the previous three years as the head coach at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Houston. He is the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak. His brother, Klint, is the new offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers announced Johnny Holland, 55, will take over as linebackers coach, replacing Ryans. Holland was previously the 49ers’ run game specialist/outside linebackers coach.

The 49ers also officially announced the hirings of quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, 48; senior defensive assistant/run game specialist James Bettcher, 42; defensive pass game specialist/secondary Cory Undlin, 49; and assistant defensive line coach Darry Tapp, 36.

Scangarello replaces Shane Day, who now is reportedly with the Los Angeles Chargers. Undlin fills the role Tony Oden held last season. Oden is now reportedly with the Jets. And Tapp takes over for Aaron Whitecotton, who is now defensive line coach of the Jets.

