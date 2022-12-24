Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's struggles: 'We're never going to quit on anybody' | Jets News Conference

In this Jets news conference, head coach Robert Saleh tried his best to navigate the predicament the team finds themselves in after another rough performance from QB Zach Wilson in Thursday night's loss to Jacksonville. Saleh insisted that it was not just on Wilson but a "putrid" running game due to lack of execution and the entire coaching staff. "We've got to help him...we're never going to quit on anybody... as long as that person is wearing a Jets uniform, we’re going to do everything we can to put our hearts and souls into these kids."