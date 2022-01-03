Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's growth, Brandin Echols' autograph from Tom Brady | Jets News Conference
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh explains the positives he saw from the offense in the team's close loss to the Bucs, including the growth from Zach Wilson. Saleh also touches on facing the Bills to finish the season and what he thought of Jets rookie cornerback Brandin Echols getting the ball he intercepted signed by Tom Brady, who threw the pick.