Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson managed the game well

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson returned after four games on the shelf with a knee injury and he ran for a touchdown to help the team to a 21-14 win over the Texans.

Wilson opened the game 1-of-7 with a bad interception when tried a shovel pass under pressure in the first quarter and saw it bounce off the back of unwitting target Ty Johnson. That miscue helped the Texans open a 14-3 lead, but Wilson went 5-of-5 on a touchdown drive before halftime and then put the Jets up for good in the third quarter.

He ended the day 14-of-24 for 145 yards and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that he saw some rust, but liked how Wilson managed an offense that picked up a season-high 157 rushing yards.

“He was fine. Obviously, there was a little rust there after a month. I thought he managed the game well. Offense was running the heck out of the football and he was doing a good job on third downs, so it was just a good day of managing the game,” Saleh said in his postgame press conference.

Wilson said he still feels some instability in his knee, but was able to play through it and showed some better judgment when it came to taking what the defense was giving him than he did before the injury. He’ll try for more of the same against the Eagles in Week 13.

