The Jets drafted quarterback Zach Wilson second overall in 2021 with the hope that he’ll develop into an elite NFL quarterback, but head coach Robert Saleh isn’t expecting that to be an overnight occurrence.

Wilson missed time with injuries and struggled for much of the time he was on the field as a rookie, but his performances perked up at the end of the year to provide some hope of better days ahead. The Jets then added a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball this offseason as part of the plan to set Wilson up for a second-year leap.

On Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh said the team believes there’s “no limit” to Wilson’s potential while adding that the team wasn’t expecting him to reach the ultimate ceiling for NFL quarterbacks this season.

“He doesn’t need to be Tom Brady this year,” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv. “Now if he ends up being that, that’s awesome. But that’s not the expectation. The expectation is for him to continue to climb that mountain that’s quarterback play in this league.”

Saleh said it has been “a really productive offseason” for Wilson, but no one will remember that if the regular season doesn’t play out the same way.

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson doesn’t need to be Tom Brady this year, needs to continue growing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk