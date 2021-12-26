Robert Saleh won’t be only Jets coach to miss Jaguars games

Robert Saleh will miss the Jets’ game against the Jaguars this Sunday.

This is what Saleh prepared for, but his Week 16 absence was confirmed by New York on Saturday after the coach tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Saleh did not clear protocols in time for the game, which means head-coaching responsibilities will be left to tight ends coach Ron Middleton.

Saleh won’t be the only Jets coach missing on the sideline. The team also announced that QB coach Rob Calabrese will not be at the game. His responsibilities will be left to Matt Cavanaugh.

Additionally, the Jets placed practice squad defensive end Jabari Zuniga on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With so many players already on the list and the Jets lacking depth at multiple positions, New York also made six practice squad elevations: TE Dan Brown, WR DJ Montgomery, OL Isaiah Williams, DE Ronnie Blair, LB LaRoy Reynolds and S Elijah Benton.

