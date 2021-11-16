Robert Saleh, wise-cracking brother clap back at Rex Ryan’s latest rant

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan has had plenty to say about New York’s new regime this season.

Ryan has called out Robert Saleh and his coaching staff multiple times, openly questioning their ability to get the Jets back on track. That continued on Monday, with Ryan this time aiming his shots directly at New York’s rookie head coach.

What ensued led to one of the more bizarre days the Jets have experienced recently — and that’s saying a lot considering all that happened during the Adam Gase era. Saleh’s brother took a shot at Ryan shortly after his comments went viral, while Saleh himself chimed in during his weekly spot on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio.

Here is a recap of the war of words between Ryan and the Saleh family. Given Ryan’s propensity for airing out his opinion, Monday might not mark the end of this feud.

Rex sounds off

Ryan hopped on the DiPietro and Rothenberg Show on ESPN Radio on Monday morning and had a lot to say about the Jets’ defensive struggles. New York has allowed 175 points in its last four games, with its opponents scoring at least 45 points in three of its last four games. Ryan took exception to the Jets defense, as Saleh was billed as a defensive mind cut from the same cloth as him.

“This guy is supposed to be a defensive guru,” Ryan said. “I take it personal. Everything I heard was this guy is a lot like myself, but without the bad part. Some of the bad part you need, because this team doesn’t want to play with any damn heart. That’s the thing that is disappointing to me.

“Don’t ever compare this Robert Saleh guy to me. Statistically, one time they were a top defense [with the San Francisco 49ers]. Four out of five times they were dead last in their division. They are going to be dead last again, so he’s going to be used to that. To me, I am a little pissed off about it when I heard his background is a lot like yours. No, it isn’t. No, it isn’t.”

David Saleh attacks

Saleh’s brother, David, caught wind of Ryan’s comments and did not hesitate to jump into the mix with some thoughts of his own, calling Ryan out on Twitter.

“Rex Ryan took over a good [Eric] Mangini roster,” Saleh wrote. “Won with it the 1st 2 years and lost with his own roster every year after. The only person making comparisons is you in an effort to stay relevant. Stick to podiatry and eating cheeseburgers clown!”

Ryan went 46-50 in six seasons with the Jets, leading New York to consecutive AFC title game appearances in his first two seasons. The Jets have not made the postseason and Ryan has been fired from two different jobs since then. He hasn’t held a coaching job since 2016, which might lend some credence to David’s comments.

Robert Saleh claps back

Saleh’s weekly guest spot on The Michael Kay Show happens to fall on a Monday, giving Gang Green’s first-year head coach the perfect opportunity to clap back at Ryan.

“I’ve never met Rex. I’ve never had a conversation with Rex,” Saleh said. “I don’t even know him except for people who know him throughout the league. “Obviously, if it’s that personal for him, he knows where to find me.”

Saleh wasn’t done there, though. When asked if he was surprised about Ryan’s comments, Saleh responded, “Nah, I’m not surprised. He’s always got something to say.”

