Robert Saleh: We'll be smart about how we use Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook this week

The Jets plan to have running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook in the lineup against the Bills on Monday night.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at a press conference that Hall will not practice on Monday because of a planned rest day as he returns from last season's torn ACL, but that he is on track to be in the lineup for the season opener. Hall has been practicing with the team since being activated off the PUP list on August 15.

That's the same day that Cook signed with the Jets, but he didn't immediately start practicing with the team because he had a baby on the way. He'll get in a full week of work this week, though, and Saleh said he'll play against Buffalo as well.

Given the limited practice time for both players, Saleh said that the Jets will be smart with how they deploy both backs in the opener but that neither one will be on a predetermined snap count for the opener.