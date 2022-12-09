Robert Saleh on Week 14 vs. Bills: 'It's going to be a challenge'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on the Buffalo Bills ahead of Week 14 matchup.
Just days after joining the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield led an improbable comeback win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
For the second time in four nights, a team trailing an NFL game by the score of 16-3 generated a pair of touchdowns with less than 3:30 on the clock to win, 17-16. For the second time in four nights, uncalled holding fouls helped the effort. On Monday night, it was Buccaneers left tackle Donovan [more]
Browns star Myles Garrett wasn't awake when Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive Thursday, but wasn't surprised by it.
Baker Mayfield led an incredible game-winning drive.
Christian McCaffrey's transition to the 49ers would have been a lot more difficult without rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
If you weren't watching Thursday night, it's understandable ... but you missed one of the great finishes of the 2022 season.
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.
It turns out Brock Purdy played a key role in shaping the 49ers' dominant defense before taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13.
Near the end of the first half on Thursday night, with the Raiders leading the Rams by 10 points, Las Vegas was driving for more. The Raiders had the ball at the L.A. 10, facing third and five with 56 seconds left. Quarterback Derek Carr dropped back to pass.Under pressure, he stumbled a bit before [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looked shellshocked after Thursday night’s loss to the Rams, but he had to give credit to the quarterback who beat him. Carr acknowledged that Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was claimed on waivers Tuesday and led the Rams to a 17-16 comeback win on Thursday, deserved to celebrate that moment forever. [more]
Five takeaways from the Rams' 17-16 win over the Raiders that ended L.A.'s six-game losing streak on Thursday night.