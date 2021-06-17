Round 1 leaderboard:

Robert Saleh wants Jets' identity to show itself organically -- not be 'force-fed'

Ralph Vacchiano
·5 min read
Jets HC Robert Saleh smiling at Rookie Minicamp
Jets HC Robert Saleh smiling at Rookie Minicamp

Robert Saleh his given the Jets quite the jolt of energy in the five months since he was hired. He’s brought hope where there hasn’t much in recent years. He’s become the face and voice of a franchise revival, and he’s bringing a new identity to the team.

But what that identity is, exactly, isn’t clear yet. There will be energy, passion and a positive outlook, to be sure. It just might take a while until even Saleh knows anything more specific than that.

“You know, it’s kind hard to answer that question,” Saleh said on Thursday, as he wrapped up his first minicamp and first offseason as the Jets’ head coach. “You look back at some of the great coaches in the history of this league, you go back to Don Shula -- he was smashmouth football, great defense, and then Dan Marino comes around, the identity of the football team switches. Bill Belichick had the same thing (in New England). He shifted the team’s identity when Tom Brady got better.

“The identity of the team is going to happen organically. If you try to force-feed an identity to what you want it to be as an individual, I think sometimes you counteract what you want to get done. And that’s an organic identity that will flow a heck of a lot more than something that’s force-fed.”

In other words, even Saleh isn’t sure what his Jets are yet, except that “the identity is going to be something we’re all excited to watch on Sunday.”

That’s the hope, at least, as the Jets embark on a six-week break before training camp opens in late July. Everyone in the organization seems confident in what Saleh is starting to build, even if no one can really define it. There is a belief that Saleh and GM Joe Douglas have upgraded the talent in the organization. And everyone – especially the players – has bought in to the philosophy Saleh has preached to his team every day.

The result has been a culture that looks and feels so much different than it has in recent years, especially from last year’s dreary 2-14 season. Owner Woody Johnson described it on Wednesday as a “great harmony” and said it was obvious even when players walked out to practice with “a little pep in their step.” Veteran guard Greg Van Roten described it by saying, “You feel like that weight has lifted and hope has come back into your building.”

That’s great, of course, but in some ways that part has been easy. Saleh is in the early stages of his honeymoon period, and the Jets clearly were going to embrace any new approach coming off what happened last year. And nothing has gone wrong yet – no tough practices, no concerning injuries, no bad losses or disappointing performances.

Everything is awesome right now, which is why the outlook is so good.

“It’s been a great offseason. The guys have been incredibly receptive,” Saleh said. “But when we get those adversity moments -- the dog days of summer, the preseason games, or we might have an injury and some guys might have to take extra reps -- they’re the moments that are going to define this team, shape the leadership of this team, shape the identity of this team, and propel us into the season. How we handle those moments is what’s going to build us for not only this year, but for years to come.

“So it’s cool that there’s a positive outlook. But we haven’t even scratched the surface yet in terms of what the overall outlook of this organization is going to be.”

Right now, about the only thing Saleh is sure the Jets will be is young. Douglas has begun restructuring the team with his deep draft classes the last two seasons, and they’ve obviously turned the offensive over to a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson, too. Two-thirds of their roster is 25 or younger and they have only four players in their 30s.

And though it’s too early to tell for sure, their starting lineup could consist of rookies or second-year players at 10 different spots, including quarterback, cornerback, receiver, running back, and two spots along the offensive line.

Pete Carroll once said ‘You can’t be afraid to play young guys. They’re hell on wheels, but they’re fun to watch,’” Saleh said. “There are going to be ups and downs. If you coach and you invest (in those players) and as a player you invest back, that’s when you become an explosive team in a hurry.

“But to get to that point takes some trials and tribulations, some bumps in the road and some headaches. But you can’t be afraid to go through those bumps because there’s light at the end of the tunnel. It might be a freight train or it might be an actual light, but it don’t matter. We’re going through that tunnel.”

They certainly are, for better or worse. And how they handle that journey will tell Saleh what his team’s real identity is by the time it gets to the other side.

“Our identity is not going to reveal itself until we see adversity,” he said. “Everyone loves being a part of winning and everyone loves being a part of good things. But what’s going to happen when you hit adversity and things are not going your way?

“We’re going to have a lot of ebbs and flows. There’s going to be a lot of great moments. There’s going to be a lot of hair-pulling moments. But at the end of the day that’s what’s going to shape this football team.”

