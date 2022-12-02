Robert Saleh updates Jets injuries, praises Kirk Cousins ahead of Week 13 matchup with Vikings | Jets News Conference
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met the media on Thursday, and gave an update on many of the Jets' injured starters including Sheldon Rankins. When asked about Kirk Cousins, Saleh smiled at the notion that Cousins was at one time an option for his team while he was still in San Francisco with the 49ers. Can Saleh and the Jets use any inside knowledge about Cousins in their matchup this week?