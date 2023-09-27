Robert Saleh: Trevor Siemian a quick learner, will be inactive this week

The Jets signed quarterback Trevor Siemian to their practice squad on Tuesday, but he won't be an option to play against the Chiefs this Sunday night.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at his Wednesday press conference that Siemian will be inactive in Week Four. Saleh said the team will take things on a case-by-case basis in the weeks to come, but that he thinks Siemian should be able to get up to speed fairly quickly.

"He's obviously got a lot of games under his belt. He's a quick learner, a quick study from my understanding. Just giving the ability to come on the practice squad and help us out was the best decision for us," Saleh said.

Zach Wilson is set make his third straight start for the Jets and Saleh said he's the unquestioned starter after last Sunday's loss to the Patriots. Tim Boyle is the only other quarterback on the roster.