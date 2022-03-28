The Jets will have to face wide receiver Tyreek Hill twice a season as long as he’s healthy and a member of the Dolphins, but they did their best to make sure Hill would be on their side before last week’s trade was completed.

The team made an offer to the Chiefs that they would have accepted, but Hill preferred to wind up in South Florida and that led to the Dolphins sending five picks to Kansas City.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters from the owners meetings on Monday and said, via multiple reporters, that the team saw it as a “great opportunity” to add a dynamic player to the offense. Saleh called the offer a “big swing” and that “you win some and you lose some” when you take those kinds of chances.

Missing out on this swing means the Jets defense will have its hands full with Hill on multiple occasions. It may also mean that the team may not be done taking swings during an offseason that’s already seen an unprecedented number of big names switch uniforms via trades or free agency.

Robert Saleh: Took a “big swing” on Tyreek Hill, you win some and lose some originally appeared on Pro Football Talk