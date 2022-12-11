The Jets and Bills completed a hard-fought season series in Buffalo on Sunday.

The Jets won the first matchup 20-17 and fell short 20-12 this time around. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at his postgame press conference that he feels like the team let a good opportunity slip through their fingers and shared his belief that there will be a third round for the AFC East clubs.

“Obviously I love our guys, they fight their tails off,” Saleh said. “I think I speak for everyone when I say we missed an opp. We’re gonna see these guys again.”

A third game would require the Jets to make the playoffs and Saleh was asked what gave him that confidence.

“I just think we are. . . . I think our team is good enough,” Saleh said. “Obviously it’s week to week, but we got a good football team.”

Sunday’s loss dropped the Jets to 7-6. Whether they remain in playoff position will hinge on what happens when the Patriots face the Cardinals on Monday night. The Jets will be hoping for an Arizona win in that game and a Dolphins win over the Chargers on Sunday night would deal another one of the teams behind them a blow heading into the final four weeks.

Robert Saleh thinks Jets will see Bills again this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk