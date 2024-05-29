Robert Saleh on Tarik Cohen signing: We expect returners to get 100 touches this year

The Jets signed running back Tarik Cohen on Wednesday, but it doesn't sound like his path to making the team will come through the offensive backfield.

Cohen was an All-Pro punt returner during his time with the Bears and he averaged 22.4 yards per kickoff return during his rookie season. The NFL's new kickoff rules are expected to result in a lot more returns than we saw in 2023 and Jets head coach Robert Saleh alluded to them while discussing the decision to add Cohen during a Wednesday press conference.

“Tarik, explosive playmaker, he’s starting to get back healthy," Saleh said. "With the new kickoff rules and these kick returners, they’re going to touch the ball over 100 times a year, which is significant. At least that’s what we’re anticipating. And a guy like him, he’s still young, obviously coming off his injuries, but we’re excited to have him aboard.”

The Jets had Xavier Gipson as their returner last season and he returned 33 punts and 22 kickoffs over the course of the year. Doubling that workload makes the return game an even more important facet of team building, which could turn out to be a good thing for Cohen when it comes time for the Jets to make cuts.