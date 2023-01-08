Robert Saleh talks up next year after Jets' season-ending six-game skid

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets hobbled to the finish line in Robert Saleh’s second season, but even after an unsatisfactory 11-6 defeat to the Miami Dolphins, the head coach said there was a lot to look forward to heading into a long offseason.

In Saleh’s mind, it wasn’t the beginning of the season that was a fluke, this Jets team will be back playing meaningful December football soon.

"We’re going to be in these positions again. I know we are," Saleh said. "You know, in my first year, I’m going to talk about it more tomorrow but when we’re out of the playoffs with four games left, we simulated a playoff run, playing December football and this year we actually got to live December football. Didn’t go the way we wanted at all. Next year we’re going to be in December football and the challenge is going to be finish, not just be satisfied with December football but finishing December football.

"We had our opportunities. Didn’t work out the way we wanted it to for whatever reasons you want to give, but next year we’re going to be in this exact opportunity and it’s going to be about finishing."

Saleh was clearly frustrated with the way a once-promising season petered out with the injuries to quarterback Mike White and the offense’s productivity falling off a cliff, but the head coach loved the way his team fought down the stretch.

"It’s frustrating because you know you’re right there, and there was, when you’re rolling on all cylinders, and 7-4, pretty healthy and one thing leads to another and you lose six in a row," he said. "I’m not going to fault these guys for how hard they fought. Took Minnesota to the wire, Buffalo to the wire, Detroit to the wire. Didn’t like the way we played that Thursday night game or in Seattle but loved the way we came out today. Again, took Miami down to the wire and just one or two plays go our way it’s a different story."

And part of what makes Saleh so optimistic heading into his second third offseason as head coach is his belief he has talent on the roster.

“Because we’ve got a good team. We do. We’ve got a good team,” he said. “7-4, it wasn’t a mirage. We’ve got a championship-caliber defense, we’ve got a bunch of young guys that are going to be healthy and get back here, and we’ve got an O-Line that’s going to be healthy and get back here, and I know we’ll get the quarterback position right.”

Of course, much hinges on that last sentence, but the promise of a solid core for New York is Saleh’s silver lining headed into Year 3.

"Honestly the silver lining is that we’ve got an unbelievable core group of guys and I’m really excited for this offseason, really excited to see them take off, and we’re going to get this opportunity again and we’ve got to go finish," he said.

And on the playoff drought, Saleh added, "I know it was right in our fingertips and we’re not going. But at the same time, I know we’ve come a long way over two years and I’m excited about what we’ve got ahead of us.