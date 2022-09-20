Robert Saleh talks 'moving on' from first win of the season
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh after their first win of the NFL season against the Cleveland Browns.
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
Police reportedly are investigating.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was both ejected and suspended for his latest incident with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady understandably disapproves of the decision to suspend Evans for one game. “I love Mike,” Brady said in the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And the fact that Mike [more]
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in [more]
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The Steelers have their work cut out for them trying to stop the Browns run game.
'I wish I had said that to Nick,' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of his failure to tell Nick Chubb not to score against the Jets.
Justin Fields had Equanimeous St. Brown wide open for a long touchdown on the Bears' first drive of the second half in Green Bay, but he didn't pull the trigger.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Eagles are 2-0, they have talent at every position, and they have a favorable schedule ahead - so is it really crazy to think they could be gunning for a first-round bye? By Adam Hermann
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Kirk Cousins tried to get the ball to Justin Jefferson. Cousins was pressured into three interceptions, Jefferson was shut down a week after one of his career-best games, and the Minnesota Vikings were run off the field from the opening drive in a 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. ''I do feel like this one's on me,'' Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday in the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory?