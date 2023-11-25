Robert Saleh talks Miami's surprising 'physicality', Tim Boyle opportunity, Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown injury update

In this Jets news conference, head coach Robert Saleh is glad to be playing on "Black Friday" as opposed to a Thursday night to allow for extra preparation time before facing the the Dolphins. He provided a quick injury update on both OT's Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown, saying they will have a better idea on their status after Wednesday's walk-through. Saleh also touched on the opportunity for Tim Boyle to get his first start as a Jet saying, "I know the guys will go out and play their butts off for him and we'll see what happens." The coach also emphasized that even with all their speed, this Miami team is more physical than they get credit for and the Jets will have defend the run better than they did last season.